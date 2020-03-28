MANCHESTER — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed Bunny’s Convenience store on Elm Street Saturday evening.
The store clerk said the man came into the store shortly after 5 p.m. and passed a note, demanding money. The employee complied and the robber fled with approximately $400.
The clerk did not see a weapon, police said in a news release.
The robber was described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-9-inches tall, 160 pounds, with short hair and a beard.
Police are asking anyone who information to contact the department at 668-8711 (case # 20-004035), or the anonymous Crimeline at 624-4040.