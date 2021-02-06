MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a robbery at a Kelley Street convenience store Saturday evening.
Officers were called to S and R West Side Market shortly after 5 p.m. The store clerk said a man had entered the market, presented a note stating he was armed, and demanded money. He took the cash and fled the store on foot.
The robber was described as white, about 5-foot-9-inches tall, wearing a black face mask and sunglasses.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 668-8711.