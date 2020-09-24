Manchester police are searching for the individual responsible for shooting a bullet through the window of a bedroom where two young children were sleeping early Thursday morning.
According to Manchester police, officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of 207 Pine St. around 2:15 a.m. Thursday spoke with a caller who said they heard five or six gunshots before they looked out their window toward Auburn Street South Back alley and reported seeing a white Volkswagen drive away at a high rate of speed with its lights off.
Police canvassed the area for victims but said they only found a few droplets of blood and no shell casings or bullet holes.
Around 3 a.m., police received another report of gunshots, this time near the area of 234 Green St. The caller reported she had gotten up to use the bathroom and heard multiple gunshots.
The woman returned to her bedroom and reported finding glass on the bed before realizing a bullet had shattered a window inside a room where her two young children were sleeping, police said.
The children were uninjured, police said.
Manchester police public information officer Heather Hamel said in a statement the two reports appear to stem from the same incident, and took place in the same general area where a shooting occurred on Sept. 1 when a woman was shot in the leg near a Dollar Deluxe store on Union Street.
“There have been several instances of violence in this area,” Assistant Manchester Police Chief Ryan Grant said in a statement. “These incidents are dangerous and reckless and they will not be tolerated in our city. The Manchester Police Department has been and will continue to do whatever it takes to find (those) responsible. The residents of Manchester should not have to live in fear.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or the Crimeline at 624-4040.