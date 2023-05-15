129 Ahern St.
Buy Now

Police responded to 129 Ahern St. Saturday afternoon for a report of multiple people being shot at an outdoor gathering. The housing project was quiet on Sunday morning.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Two men fled the scene of a shooting that injured four people at the Elmwood Gardens housing project in Manchester Saturday afternoon in a white SUV, and Manchester police are asking for help finding them. 

Manchester police are asking residents in the area to check doorbell cameras or other surveillance cameras for anything that could be helpful to the investigation. The area includes West Baker, South Elm, O’Malley, Ahern, Trahan and West Mitchell streets, according to a news release.