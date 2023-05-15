Two men fled the scene of a shooting that injured four people at the Elmwood Gardens housing project in Manchester Saturday afternoon in a white SUV, and Manchester police are asking for help finding them.
Manchester police are asking residents in the area to check doorbell cameras or other surveillance cameras for anything that could be helpful to the investigation. The area includes West Baker, South Elm, O’Malley, Ahern, Trahan and West Mitchell streets, according to a news release.
Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, two men approached a gathering with hoods and their faces partially covered and at least one started firing a gun, according to a news release.
“After the shooting, the pair was seen leaving the area in a white SUV,” the release reads. “The incident does not appear to be random.”
Two patients were brought to Elliot Hospital with gunshot wounds and another with arm lacerations was treated on the scene. One patient with a gunshot injury was driven to Elliot at River’s Edge urgent care, according to a Manchester fire news release.
Elmwood Gardens, which makes up five streets, is off the southernmost end of Elm Street in the city’s Bakersville neighborhood. Elmwood Gardens is maintained by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Manchester police detectives ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at www.manchestercrimeline.org.