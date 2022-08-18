breaking Manchester police seek "very dangerous" man, urge public to stay away from him Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 Drew Fortier +1 Drew Fortier Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police said a "very dangerous" man is on the loose after a violent incident that took place before dawn on Thursday. They took the unusual step to warn the public about him.Anyone who sees Drew Fortier, 26, should stay away from him and immediately call 911, police said."Fortier is considered to be very dangerous and is believed to be suffering from mental health issues," police said in a statement.The incident took place in south Manchester, and Fortier was last seen around Weston Road at 3 a.m., police said. The victim is in serious condition at a local hospital, police said.The White male is 5 feet, 10-inches tall and 155 pounds. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester police seek "very dangerous" man, urge public to stay away from him +2 Trump is rushing to hire seasoned lawyers. But he keeps hearing 'No.' +2 Police standoff in Manchester ends after more than two hours with person in custody Pence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel Rudy Giuliani expected to testify before Georgia grand jury Exeter gas station held up at gunpoint by five men +5 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Juvenile charged with first-degree murder in Northfield triple homicide Nashua man charged with armed robbery at Pheasant Lane Mall Former Penuche's owner arrested after attending brother's funeral Exeter gas station held up at gunpoint by five men AG: Harmony killed in 2019, investigation turns to homicide Questions abound in Northfield murders Trump's secrets: How a records dispute led the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago Defendant claims insanity in Laconia murder trial Concord man arrested for April gunfire outside State House, police blame motorcycle gang dispute Harmony Montgomery case now officially a homicide investigation Request News Coverage