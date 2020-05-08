Manchester police officers discuss the fears, frustrations and highlights of their profession in a video produced by New Hampshire gun manufacturer SIG Sauer and the 5.11 apparel company.
The video -- Inside the Blue Line: Manchester PD -- was posted last week and features veterans and company brass as well as newcomers to the job. It's filmed in the Manchester police station and on city streets.
Much of the video features interviews. Some of the scenes are staged; some feature some actual police work, but not along the lines of the TV show COPS, said Police Chief Carlo Capano.
"I think they did a nice job," Capano said. "I'm always proud of the Manchester Police Department. I think it's an outstanding law enforcement agency."
The 11 minute, 45 second video features vignettes of several officers, including Administrative Captain Joe Mucci, mounted officer Kelly McKenney and several others.
"You're out here not only to help people out but also to set a good example," said Robert Harrington, who retired earlier this year after 35 years on the job.
Officers describe the demands of the job and express frustrations with negative perceptions of police. They also celebrate the highlights, such as when a former troublemaker runs down an officer to thank her for listening to him and tell him he's turned his life around.
Capano said the department purchases its weapons from SIG Sauer, which offered to produce the video. Filming took place this past summer.
Capano said the department plans to use it for training and recruiting.
5.11 said the Manchester Police Department is the first department profiled in 'Inside the Blue Line', which will be launched on social media next week to coincide with National Police Week.
“The goal of our project was to give the public a greater appreciation for life behind the badge today,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff.