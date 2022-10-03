Manchester police track down man who robbed Dunkin' Staff Report Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Shawn Senay Provided by Manchester Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police tracked down a man who reportedly robbed the Dunkin’ on Granite Street Sunday night.Shawn Senay, 20, of Manchester with no set address, was arrested and charged with robbery after police found him walking on the Granite State bridge.The robbery was called in at approximately 6:45 p.m. at 271 Granite St.According to a press release, Senay told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money. The employee told police the man was wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood.“He then ran eastbound down the Granite Street Bridge,” the release reads. “A responding officer spotted a man meeting the description walking on the bridge. He ordered the man tostop, and he complied.”Senay was due to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester police track down man who robbed Dunkin' Sailor acquitted of arson that destroyed $1.2B USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego Trial date set for NH police officer accused of raping homeless Lowell teen Milan man charged with DWI after colliding with motorcycles on Route 16 in Dummer Cannabis sales begin in Vermont, leaving New Hampshire an island in a sea of green +3 {{title}} Most Popular Cannabis sales begin in Vermont, leaving New Hampshire an island in a sea of green Alstead man arrested in connection with shooting of woman at local home Former top cop in Hancock, Richmond indicted on theft charges Trial date set for NH police officer accused of raping homeless Lowell teen Roof peeled off box truck strikes another vehicle, driver charged with DUI Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire Adam Montgomery appears in court seeking to suppress evidence Teen sought in Amber Alert dies in shootout after running toward deputies Arrest made in connection with reports of man exposing himself to teen girls at Nashua park Manchester man arrested after bullet fired through floor into neighbor's apartment Request News Coverage