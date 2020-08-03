Manchester police taped off a portion of Ray Street Monday morning focused on a home that a man had reportedly broken into overnight.
Neighbors of the North End residential street took out lawn chairs and sat on steps as police, including armed SWAT team members, stood by in the 100-block of Ray Street, an area just north of Appleton Street.
Officially, police said a man suspected of a domestic incident on Parker Avenue on the West Side tried to break into the Ray Street home. Police closed off about a block around the home and said they believed he was in the immediate area.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as they are unsure if the man is armed.