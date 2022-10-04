Manchester police warn of phone scam By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Oct 4, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are warning residents of a phone scam involving a caller falsely claiming to be a member of the department, trying to solicit money.“The call is a scam, and no one from this agency is making calls of this nature,” Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel said in a statement.The caller leaves a message telling the recipient they have warrants out for their arrest and need to pay cash bail, Hamel said.“The calls are intimidating, threatening legal action if the person does not respond,” Hamel said in a statement. “Again, no one at the Manchester Police Department is making these calls.”Residents are asked to call the police department at 603-668-8711 if they receive one of these calls, or feel they have been the victim of a scam. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester police warn of phone scam Charges declined for Secret Service officers who fatally shot 19-year-old Sailor acquitted of arson that destroyed $1.2B USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego Court hears of 'torches and pitchforks' message in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 riot trial Victims say state contractors to YDC sexually, physically abused them City man quickly arrested after robbery of Granite Street Dunkin' Load more {{title}} Most Popular Cannabis sales begin in Vermont, leaving New Hampshire an island in a sea of green Trial date set for NH police officer accused of raping homeless Lowell teen Roof peeled off box truck strikes another vehicle, driver charged with DUI Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire Adam Montgomery appears in court seeking to suppress evidence Former top cop in Hancock, Richmond indicted on theft charges Milan man charged with DWI after colliding with motorcycles on Route 16 in Dummer Teen sought in Amber Alert dies in shootout after running toward deputies Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment Spokane Police, federal agents serve warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Spokane, Wash. Request News Coverage