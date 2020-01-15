MANCHESTER -- City police say they are searching for three men who they say were beating and attempting to rob a man at knifepoint Tuesday before being scared off by an armed witness who fired two “warning shots” into the air.
According to Manchester police, around 10 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a report of gunshots outside a residence at 321 Merrimack St.
According to police, a witness told officers he had seen an attempted armed robbery in progress. The witness told police he saw three men beating a male victim. Police said the witness reported that one of the assailants had a knife.
Police said the witness told them he had fired two warning shots into the air to scare off the three men. They ran off after hearing the shots, the witness told police.
According to police, the victim told officers that one of the three men was known to him. The victim said he had been arguing with that man outside 321 Merrimack St. when two men he didn’t recognize approached the driver’s side door of his vehicle, and all three men began hitting him. The victim told police he was able to get out of his vehicle and yell for help, then heard the shots fired by the witness.
According to police, the three assailants are described as a white man of medium height and thin build, wearing a dark hoodie, and two black males, both of medium height and build and wearing hoodies, one dark blue and one red.
Manchester police said they don’t believe anything was taken during the attempted robbery.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040.
