Following an autopsy on Friday, the Thursday night shooting of a Manchester man has been ruled a homicide.
On Friday night Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano announced Alan Beliveau, 59, was found dead following a shooting at a Brockton Street residence Thursday night.
An autopsy performed Friday by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval determined that the cause of Beliveau’s death was a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of Beliveau’s death has been ruled homicide, which is defined by the medical examiner’s office as the killing of one person by another.
In a news release issued Friday night, the Manchester Police Department said it has identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and is investigating the incident, including the potential of a self-defense claim.
A Thursday night entry in the Manchester police log at 8:23 p.m. says a gunshot was heard at 73 Brockton St. In a statement, police said the incident did not appear to be random and that there was no danger to the public.
On Friday, neighbors spoke about the incident and the residents of the home where police staged their investigation.
“This is a terrible family tragedy,” said Stephen Houle, who lives next door to 73 Brockton St., where police attention was focused through most of Thursday night. On Friday morning, crime scene tape and any sign of the massive police presence that was in the neighborhood Thursday night were gone.
Two pickup trucks were parked in the driveway of 73 Brockton St. on Friday. A man at the house said he did not want to speak to a reporter.
The house belongs to a trust named after George Beliveau, according to online property listings.
Brockton is a two-block long residential street of middle-class homes. It runs parallel to upper Varney Street.
Houle was cautious in his remarks and said he wanted authorities to release details of what happened Thursday night.
He said an elderly father and his middle-aged son lived in the house. They were good neighbors, and the two were often together outside.
“They were always fixing something, cleaning something or taking care of the property,” said Houle, a retired psychology teacher from Manchester High School West. He said they were good neighbors, very friendly. “We just stopped and talked to both of them the other day. It was always just a really nice, friendly conversation.”
Tonya Angwin, who is married to Houle, praised the actions of Manchester police, especially Officer Olivia LaCroix. Angwin and Houle had to leave their house with their hands up and at gunpoint because one of their neighbors had gone to their house after the shooting.
“(LaCroix) was very professional, very soothing while my heart was racing,” Angwin said. She noted that LaCroix had only recently come off desk duty after she and two fellow officers were stabbed in February during a domestic disturbance.