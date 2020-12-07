Manchester police say a person who showed up at a city hospital with a gunshot wound is likely connected to volley of gunshots that roused a center city neighborhood on Monday night.
P.K. St. Amour, who lives on the 200 block of Spruce Street, said she heard three gunshots and called police.
"It was very weird. I was sitting there watching TV," she told a reporter. "My nephew said it was fireworks. I said no, it's a high-caliber pistol."
A strand of police tape was in the parking spaces in the alley that runs alongside the back of her building.
In a statement, police said they were investigating reports of gunshots on Cedar Street about 7:30 p.m. when they were notified that a person arrived at a local hospital with a wound "likely related" to the shooting.
"A scene where this incident occurred was also likely located near an address on Spruce Street."
Cedar and Spruce streets run parallel to each other and share an alley. The 200 block is between Maple and Beech streets. Police gave no further details about the severity of the person's injury or the exact location of the shooting.
St. Amour said that by the time she went to her second-floor porch, she saw nothing. She said police were in the alley for hours investigating the shooting. She hopes to move out, and said her adult children don't like visiting her in the neighborhood.
"It's another day in Manch," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.