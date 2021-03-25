SWAT

Jeffrey Hastings photo

A man is facing a sexual assault charge after Goffstown police and members of the Manchester police SWAT team responded to a report of domestic violence in the Pinardville section of Goffstown.

 Jeffrey Hastings

A man is facing a sexual assault charge after Goffstown police responded to a report of domestic violence Wednesday night in the town's Pinardville section.

Goffstown police responded to a reported domestic violence situation at a home on Roy St. at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Genaro Javier Claussels-Vega. Goffstown police were assisted by members of the Manchester police SWAT team at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in taking Claussels-Vega, 52, into custody without incident.

Claussels-Vega is charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and is being held on preventative detention. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on Friday.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

'Something doesn't feel right'

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police Chief Ron Madigan said he is glad to see there was no evidence of bias in the arrest of a Black activist during a protest in town last December, but acknowledged his concern about shortcomings in the investigation that were identified in an independent r…