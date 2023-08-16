Manchester teen arrested for possessing child sex images Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email MILLIOS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester teen has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse images.George Millios, 18, was arrested after an investigation sparked by a cyber tip that came in to Manchester police, according to a news release.The months-long investigation led to Millios and he turned himself in, police said.He was charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, and was released on $10,000 cash bail. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester teen arrested for possessing child sex images Judge keeps victim claims against YDC alive +2 Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case 'Notorious' Brazilian murderer caught in Rye +2 St. Louis activists say their alignment with Russians is protected political speech. The feds disagree Nashua man arrested on gun, drug and domestic violence charges Load more {{title}} Most Popular City man charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images Manchester man, woman charged with boat theft Danville man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of mom Two bank robberies in Manchester in two days New Boston man charged in Manchester stabbing Concord police investigate fatal accident on Loudon Road involving car, motorcycle Cold case survivors rally outside AG's office 'Notorious' Brazilian murderer caught in Rye Police: Van crashed in Pelham DUI was hauling drugs Mass. woman, 71, pleads guilty to farm stand death of Seabrook woman Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage