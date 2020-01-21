MERRIMACK - A Manchester teen was arrested over the weekend on charges she hosted an underage drinking party at a Merrimack hotel, police said.
According to police, Merrimack officers responded to the Residences at Daniel Webster hotel, 246 Daniel Webster Highway, around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night to investigate reports of a party where some guests under the age of 21 were allegedly seen consuming alcohol.
Police arrested Solymar Garcia Uribe, 19, of 1179 Hayward St. in Manchester, on charges of facilitating an underage drinking party after determining the room where the party was being held was registered in her name, according to Merrimack Police Capt. Matt Tarleton.
Two additional men – Aneudi Matos Montero, 20, of 7B Fairmount St., Nashua, and Agustin Damian Jr., 18, of 97 Ayers Road, Canterbury – were also taken into custody, each charged with one count of minor in possession of alcohol.
Tarleton said Montero was also charged with operating under the influence of liquor, after officers found him in his vehicle with the engine running near the hotel.
Merrimack police decided against criminally charging several other underage party attendees, opting instead to release them into the custody of a parent.
Uribe, Montero and Damian were transported to police headquarters, where they were booked and later released on personal recognizance bail, police said.
All three are scheduled to appear in Merrimack district court on Jan. 28 to answer to the misdemeanor charges.