MANCHESTER -- A city teen was charged with multiple counts of felony first-degree assault after police say he stabbed three officers responding to a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon on Ahern Street.
Three officers involved -- Brendan Langton, 26, Olivia LaCroix, 26, and Kevin Shields, 32 -- all work in the patrol division, according to Heather Hamel, the department's public information officer.
"All three suffered non–life threatening injuries and they are recovering," police said.
According to Manchester police, about 3:20 p.m. police went to an apartment at 6 Ahern St., part of the Elmwood Gardens housing project in south Manchester, to investigate a reported domestic disturbance in progress involving several family members.
At the apartment, police found Akwasi Owuso, 18, barricaded in his room and refusing to come out when ordered to do so, according to Hamel. Owuso allegedly became combative toward the officers.
“There was a struggle as police tried to arrest the suspect,” said Hamel. “Unbeknownst to the officers, the suspect had a hidden knife and three officers were stabbed.”
All three officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment and by 7 p.m., one of the officers had already been released, she said.
Along with the three first-degree assault charges, Owusu is lso charged with criminal mischief for the altercation involving a family member. He also faces a charge of second-degree assault (domestic) and simple assault (domestic) for a previous, unrelated incident.
Owusu was held pending arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
Police said Langton has been on the force for four years and LaCroix for two years. Shields previously worked for the Washington, D.C., metropolitan police and has been with Manchester department for three years.