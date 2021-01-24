A Manchester teen is facing reckless driving and other charges after state police say she was traveling at 95 mph along Route 101 in Raymond early Sunday.
State police say around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Trooper George Sanborn of Troop A was monitoring traffic on Route 101 in Raymond when he reported seeing a Hyundai sedan traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound near Exit 5.
Sanborn reported he was able to clock the vehicle on radar traveling at a consistent speed of 95 mh, and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Sanborn reported catching up to the vehicle near Exit 6, but the Hyundai failed to pull over when he activated his cruiser’s emergency lighting. According to state police, the Hyundai took the Exit 6 off ramp and proceeded through the intersection of Depot Road without slowing, then increased its speed in a “deliberate attempt to elude apprehension,” according to a media release.
A pursuit began, which continued back onto Route 101 East. State police said as the Hyundai was nearing Exit 7 the driver, identified as Sydney Moody, 19, of Manchester, yielded and brought the vehicle to a stop in the breakdown lane, where the vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody without incident.
Moody was charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer, driving after suspension, and possession of a controlled drug. She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the 10 th Circuit- District Division-Brentwood Court on April 6 for arraignment.
New Hampshire state police were assisted by the Epping Police Department during this incident.