A Manchester woman repeatedly struck an 18-year-old in the head with a bat in the Queen City on Saturday night, police said.
Officers responding to a report of disorderly conduct outside of 243 Union St. just before 9:30 p.m. found a young man suffering from a head injury, Manchester police said in a release.
The victim told police that he was at his neighbor’s apartment when a woman, later identified as Kacy Gomez, 41, started yelling at them.
A juvenile got involved and grabbed his neighbor.
When the victim intervened, the woman allegedly hit him in the head with a bat multiple times.
Gomez was arrested and held on preventative detention pending her arraignment Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on a first-degree assault charge.