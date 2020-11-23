A Manchester woman is facing assault charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer in the Queen City over the weekend, officials said Monday.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident at a Lave Avenue residence around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival police reported encountering a woman identified as Candace Krauklin, 33, of Manchester who according to officers was “uncooperative and yelling,” police said in a statement.
Police said Krauklin was taken into custody after she allegedly became aggressive and assaulted an officer.
Krauklin was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest, police said. She was released on personal recognizance.
A court date has yet to be determined.