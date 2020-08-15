A 28-year-old Manchester woman faces multiple charges after an armed robbery and multi-town pursuit Saturday.
Corissa Manning was charged with robbery, disobeying a police officer, falsifying physical evidence, reckless conduct and (domestic) simple assault.
Manchester police responded to a report of a robbery at the U.S. Gold and Diamond Exchange on South Willow Street around 12:15 p.m., and learned the robber had fled in a vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle a short time later and tried to stop it but the driver refused to pull over, according to a news release. The vehicle fled, and officers from other towns joined the pursuit, which ended when the driver pulled over in the parking lot of the State Armory in Concord.
Police said the driver was armed with a knife and refused to comply with the officers' commands, but was subdued and taken into custody. The driver, later identified as Manning, was treated and released at Concord Hospital, and then held on preventative detention.