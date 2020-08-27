A Manchester woman was arrested Thursday after police said she stabbed another woman in a parking lot.
Two women were fighting in a parking lot outside apartments at 99 Derryfield Court, just off Mammoth Road, Manchester police said in a news release. Police said the two women knew each other.
Police said one of the women, later identified as Jimi Denise Bryant, 40, of Manchester, stabbed the other. When police arrived around 4 p.m. Thursday, the other woman was suffering from serious stab wounds.
Bryant was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.