MANCHESTER -- A Manchester woman is facing an armed robbery charge after police say she threatened a Walmart employee with a knife.
According to Manchester police, around 6:15 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the Walmart store on Gold Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police said a caller reported a woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for an item, and when a loss prevention officer confronted her she allegedly threatened the employee with a knife.
According to police, after the incident the woman, identified as Jennifer Vallier, 32, of Manchester, ran out of Walmart and toward a nearby Hannaford Supermarket. Officers located her at Hannaford, where she was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
Vallier was scheduled for arraignment Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.