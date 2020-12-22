A Manchester woman is facing reckless conduct charges after police say she shot at a vehicle following an argument in Nashua Sunday.
According to Nashua police, officers responded to a report of gunshots at 28 Railroad Square Sunday. Police determined an unoccupied vehicle had been shot multiple times following an argument between several people, officials said.
Detectives assigned to the Nashua Criminal Investigation Division identified Taryn Santiago, 42, of145 Pearl St., Apt. 1, in Manchester as the person responsible for firing a gun at the vehicle.
There were no reported injuries.
Santiago was arrested Monday on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. She was held on preventive detention, and scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.