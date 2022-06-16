Manchester's Lake Foodmart robbed at knifepoint early Monday Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man wearing a black hoodie robbed the Lake Foodmart, located at 425 Lake Avenue, early Monday morning, Manchester police said.Police said the robber went behind the counter, pulled a knife and demanded money. Fearing for his life, the clerk opened the cash register and the man grabbed the money and ran.Police said he may have had a large light green bandana pulled over his face, or it could have been a shirt. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester's Lake Foodmart robbed at knifepoint early Monday Inmate planned to strangle Ghislaine Maxwell in her sleep at Brooklyn jail, lawyer says +2 Police: Vermont man who threatened school incensed over idea of drag show Lawyers for YDC victims seek a trial Neighbors: Adam Montgomery good with kids, controlling of wife +3 Man accused of 1988 cold case murder of girl, 11, in Lawrence indicted Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police, FBI investigate former home of Adam and Kayla Montgomery as search for Harmony continues Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Escaped halfway house inmate struck, killed on Nashua highway Witnesses describe riding with the Hells Angels; alleged murder plot at Laconia Bike Week 2014 Authorities offer updates in Concord double homicide Two arrested for alleged grandparent scam in Hampton Neighbors: Adam Montgomery good with kids, controlling of wife Report of hazardous driving leads to half a pound of meth on Route 101 Request News Coverage