A manhunt was underway on Thursday for five fugitives who fled in a stolen vehicle after escaping from a Missouri detention center earlier this week.

Three of the men - LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian and Kelly McSean - are known sex offenders and were being held for crimes committed while in prison. The two other men - Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins - were being held on felony warrants, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.