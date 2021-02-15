Manchester police confirm a manhunt is underway in the southern portion of the city as part of the ongoing search for a man wanted in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a city homeless shelter.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed the large police presence in the area of Perimeter and Huse roads in south Manchester since about 7 a.m. Monday is connected to the ongoing search for Timothy Johnson, 38, wanted for the shooting death of Jean Lascelle, 67, outside the winter homeless shelter at the former Manchester police headquarters on Chestnut Street.
An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office announced. Officials allege Lascelle was in the head by Johnson, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Manchester police announced Monday the department's Crimeline is now offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to Johnson's arrest.
As of Monday afternoon Johnson remained at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
It is not known at this time what led police to the Huse Road area. The Manchester police log shows officers responded to 672 Huse Road for a “Wanted Person Check.”
Police activity was visible in the area of South Willow Street, along with Sheffield and South Mammoth roads. A state police helicopter could also be seen hovering over the area early Monday afternoon.
Gunshots were reported just before 8:40 a.m. on Saturday outside 351 Chestnut St., home to a temporary homeless shelter. Police found a man with a gunshot wound later identified as Lascelle. He was taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment but died later Saturday.
Medical Examiner Dr. Derek S. Bumgarner determined the cause of Lascelle’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Johnson was last seen in front of the shelter just before 8:40 a.m. Saturday, wearing a tan/light brown overcoat, a light-colored watch cap, and a green Molle-style backpack. He has a distinct tattoo on the left side of his lower neck, police said in a release.
Police say they think Johnson left the area on foot and is likely still armed. Officials advise the public not to approach Johnson, but instead call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.