FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Warren

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022. 

 DIEU-NALIO CHERY/REUTERS

The thousands of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home included a mix of government, business and personal affairs, including analysis about who should get a pardon, call notes marked with a presidential seal, retainer agreements for lawyers and accountants, and legal bills, according to newly disclosed logs created by federal investigators.

The detailed lists of seized materials were attached to a recently unsealed Aug. 30 report from the Justice Department. A judge had ordered the logs stay under seal but they appeared to be inadvertently posted to the public court docket. They're no longer publicly visible.