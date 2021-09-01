Marilyn Manson, shown attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles last February, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor simple assault charges at a New Hampshire concert in August 2019.
Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he spat on and blew mucous at a videographer during a 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
In documents made available Wednesday by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, Manson -- whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner -- also waived an arraignment on the misdemeanor simple assault charges.
He was scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for an arraignment hearing in the 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia.
Kent Barker, of Nashua’s Winer and Bennett, LLP, also filed an appearance as counsel for Manson, who is 52 and who gave his address as a suite at 12100 Wilshire Blvd., in Los Angeles, CA.
In the warrant for his arrest, Gilford police say that footage obtained from the female videographer -- whose company was retained by Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion to live-cast Manson's performance onto screens on either side of the stage -- showed that he approached the woman and spat “a large amount of saliva toward her and the camera. The saliva is all over the lens and drips down.”
The videographer told police that both her hands were struck by saliva, but that she used tissues to clean them and her lens and then resumed filming.
Minutes later, however, the warrant said, Warner allegedly knelt down in front of the videographer, covered his left nostril and blew what was described as “a significant amount of mucous” at her.
The woman went to a restroom to wash up and her director told her not to return to the stage.
The warrant said another camera captured Manson allegedly pointing and laughing at the videographer as she left the stage the second time.
The Aug. 18, 2019, incidents were recorded via private cameras and uploaded to YouTube, Gilford police said. The agency said in the warrant that the venue’s operations manager had seen at least one of the incidents via live feed and that Manson’s business manager told them he witnessed the spitting.
Should Manson be convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000 on each charge. He turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on the Gilford arrest warrant on July 2 and was released on personal recognizance bail.