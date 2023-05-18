A Manchester man wanted in connection to two shootings in the Manchester area has been arrested in rural North Carolina, U.S. Marshals announced Thursday.
Marshals had been seeking Deandre "Fathead" Anglade for about a month before finding him May 2 in a trailer park in Red Springs, North Carolina. He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center awaiting extradition, according to the Marshals Service.
Anglade, 20, is wanted for attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges stemming from an October 2022 shooting in Goffstown. He was also wanted on an attempted murder and six assault charges after allegedly firing multiple shots into a victim in Manchester in June 2019.
Anglade was 16 at the time. He was certified to stand trial as an adult shortly before authorities reported him as missing.
Marshals, whose main job is to apprehend fugitives, had elevated Anglade to a major case, which included both regional and media efforts to locate him.
Authorities initially believed he had fled to Texas or Florida. But Anglade had "embedded" himself in the Red Springs trailer park community, authorities said.
"We were able to track down some bread crumbs and put it all together," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrew Grillo. He did not have information about whether a $5,000 reward will be paid.
On May 2, the Carolinas Fugitive Task Force surrounded his trailer and called for Anglade to exit. He appeared, initially went back into the trailer but then reappeared and surrendered without incident, Grillo said.
According to indictments, Anglade had been living at 20 Cheney Place in Manchester before his indictment. The case to certify him as an adult started in 2020, a year after the Manchester shooting.
He is accused of shooting a person identified as L.M. in the head, neck, left leg, shoulder and twice in the arm.
The Goffstown shooting was across from the Wa-Toy restaurant, and the victim suffered a single gunshot wound. The shooting did not appear to be random, police have said.