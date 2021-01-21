A Somersworth man was arrested Thursday after failing to appear in court.
Arrest warrants for Darien James Young, 27, of Somersworth, had been issued by Strafford County Superior Court and Rockingham Superior Court.
Young had failed to appear in court to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault by a prisoner, resisting arrest and filing a false report.
Police said they saw a person they thought was Young get into the back of a car Thursday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force stopped the car in Dover, and said they found Young under a pile of clothes in the backseat.
Young told marshals he had a medical issue, and asked to be taken to the hospital. Marshals said Young was treated and cleared, and Young is now being held in the Strafford County Jail on the earlier charges.