A Martha’s Vineyard man who drove to Michigan and attempted to abduct an ex-girlfriend of 20 years prior was sentenced Monday to serve more than a decade prison, federal officials said.
Damon Burke, 49, of Vineyard Haven, admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that he assaulted the woman’s housemate and headed for her home outfitted with a stun gun, zip ties, handcuffs and smoke grenades in a bid to abduct her.
He was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for the attempted kidnapping, on top of an earlier sentence of 12 to 25 years in prison for the armed robbery and assault of his ex-girlfriend’s housemate, according to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.
Burke had not dated his ex-girlfriend in two decades and had no recent contact with her. In 2002, after their relationship broke off, he was convicted on state weapons charges in New York after stalking her and restraining her in her vehicle.
But in March of 2021, Burke resumed his harassment of the woman, the U.S. Attorney said.
He drove halfway across the country from Massachusetts to Michigan, and on March 23, 2021 assaulted the ex-girlfriend’s housemate in an attempt to steal her keys, Ison said.
Police stopped Burke bound for his ex-girlfriend’s home. He carried a note to the woman and a “variety of kidnapping tools,” prosecutors said — including a stun gun, zip ties, handcuffs, smoke grenades, and other items.
“Mr. Burke terrorized his victims both physically and emotionally, and while that harm cannot be undone, today’s sentence is a first step towards getting justice,” said James Tarasca, who heads the FBI’s Detroit Field Office.
Ison, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said the “swift action of law enforcement at the outset of this case surely prevented what could have been a far more serious crime.”