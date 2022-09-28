U.S. Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana face espionage charges in West Virginia

Former Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe appears Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, for a court hearing on charges that he and his wife attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power in exchange for cryptocurrency.

 REUTERS

A Naval nuclear engineer and his schoolteacher wife have again pleaded guilty to attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign country, weeks after a judge tossed their previous agreement with prosecutors for being too lenient.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe on Tuesday re-entered their pleas in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.