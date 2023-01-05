A woman who lived at the house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November told investigators she was awakened on the night of the murders by the sound of someone crying in one of the victim's bedrooms - and then watched as a masked man walked past her and out of the house.

The harrowing detail was included in a newly unsealed affidavit on Thursday, just before Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old doctoral student charged with the slayings, was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Moscow, Idaho.