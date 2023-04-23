NH man charged after crashing car into Mass. house

Dennis Legere, 46, of Mason was arrested in Massachusetts early Saturday morning after police there claim he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed his car into a home.

Courtesy Townsend Police Department Facebook

A Mason man was arrested in Massachusetts early Saturday morning after police there said he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed his car into a home.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a police officer in Townsend, Mass., attempted to pull over a gray 2021 Buick Encore they reportedly observed speeding near the town line with neighboring Lunenburg, Mass. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Dennis Legere, 46, of Mason, allegedly refused to stop, and the Townsend officer briefly pursued the vehicle before ending the chase for safety reasons, according to a statement from Townsend Police Chief James Sartell.