A Mason man was arrested in Massachusetts early Saturday morning after police there said he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed his car into a home.
Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a police officer in Townsend, Mass., attempted to pull over a gray 2021 Buick Encore they reportedly observed speeding near the town line with neighboring Lunenburg, Mass. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Dennis Legere, 46, of Mason, allegedly refused to stop, and the Townsend officer briefly pursued the vehicle before ending the chase for safety reasons, according to a statement from Townsend Police Chief James Sartell.
A short time later, police were notified that a vehicle fitting the description of the one involved in the attempted traffic stop had crashed into a home at 14 Elm St.
Legere was transported by ambulance to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and released into the custody of Townsend police.
No one inside the home at the time of the crash was injured, police said. The home sustained some damage and will be evaluated by the building inspector to determine its structural integrity, Sartell said in a release.
Townsend police allege Legere was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Police say Legere is also wanted by the Leominster Police Department on unrelated charges.
Legere was charged with speeding, failure to stop for police, OUI liquor (second offense), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation. Bail was set at $5,000, and he will be transferred to the custody of Leominster police, officials said.
Legere will be arraigned in Ayer District Court on the Townsend charges at a later date, police said.