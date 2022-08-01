A homeless Massachusetts couple is in custody after police say an alleged armed robbery turned hostage situation in Hampstead ended early Monday when an alleged gunman passed out after taking an unknown number of pills.
Hampstead police said Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, Mass., is charged with armed robbery, and his fiancée, Camille Knox, 37, of Athol, Mass., is charged with accomplice to armed robbery.
According to police, an alleged armed robbery was reported at the Extra Mart on Emerson Avenue in Hampstead around 2:18 a.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, police were told a male entered the convenience store and committed a robbery, displaying what was believed to be a firearm. The man was seen leaving the area in a dark colored sedan, police said
Around 2:23 a.m. Hampstead police located the suspected vehicle on Route 111 and a short police pursuit ensued. The vehicle turned onto Hickory Road and pulled into the entrance of a driveway, police said.
Upon making contact with the vehicle, police say a male passenger held a handgun to the female driver’s head and allegedly threatened to harm her. The vehicle sped off, police said, and officers reported the license plate was partially covered up with some sort of material.
At 2:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Wellington Drive for a report of an armed home invasion.
“It was reported that a suspect had several members of the household held hostage, at gunpoint,” Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley said in a statement.
Officers reported spotting the suspected vehicle in the driveway, and a perimeter was set up. Officers from several area police departments, New Hampshire State Police and the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit also responded.
Police said Robles attempted to leave the home in the homeowner's vehicle several times by holding a gun to the head of a resident, but officers were able to keep the vehicle from leaving.
At one point, Knox left the house and told police that Robles was under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine, police said. Eventually, all the residents were able to flee the residence after Robles reportedly consumed an unknown number of pills and “passed out,” police said.
Officers took Robles into custody without further incident. At that time, they discovered that the gun was actually a BB gun. Police also allege Knox was an accomplice to armed robbery.
Knox was arrested and charged with accomplice to armed robbery, disobeying an officer and operating with a suspended license.
Robles was arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, criminal restraint, burglary and resisting arrest.
Robles and Knox are being held pending arraignments scheduled for Tuesday at Rockingham County Superior Court.
Deputy Chief Kelley praised law enforcement personnel on scene for coordinated teamwork and their “individual bravery and professionalism.”
“Hampstead police department would also like to commend the Extra Mart store clerk and the family members of the Wellington Drive home for their bravery and composure during an incredibly volatile situation,” Kelley said in a statement.
The investigation remains active, and additional charges are possible, Hampstead police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hampstead Police Department at (603) 329-5700.