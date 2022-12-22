BOSTON – A Massachusetts couple has been arrested on sex trafficking charges, including allegedly coercing a victim into commercial sex in Connecticut, according to federal authorities.

Kiersten Soto, 29, and Moises Soto, 30, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion and one count of traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities, according to federal authorities.