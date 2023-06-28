A former Tyngsborough daycare worker who was accused of photographing naked photos of the kids she watched is set to appear in Boston federal court Wednesday afternoon.
Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire was charged with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.
Groves is set to make her initial appearance in Boston federal court Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., the court schedule read.
Groves was employed at the Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsborough. According to federal prosecutors, from May 2022 through June 2023, Groves took multiple nude images of children at the daycare and sent them to a person with which she was in a relationship.
Stacie Laughton, 39, of Derry, New Hampshire, was identified as the person Groves sent the photos to, according to the Nashua Police Department.
Laughton is a former New Hampshire state representative. She resigned from the position in December 2022 after she was arrested and charged in connection with stalking Groves, the Associated Press reported.
Federal officials charged Laughton in connection with the reported child exploitation.
A follow-up review of Grove’s cellphone showed more than 2,500 texts between her and Laughton. In the texts, the two discussed and transferred several photographs of naked children Groves sent while employed at Creative Minds, officials stated.
Groves took photos of the naked children while changing their diapers in a private bathroom, federal officials added. Federal authorities said at least four of the children photographed were between 3 and 5 years old.
Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding the case are urged to call federal investigators at 617-748-3274.