A 70-year-old Marblehead woman was charged this week with misdemeanor vehicular homicide in connection with a May crash that killed an employee at a Newbury family farm stand.
Appearing in Newburyport District Court Tuesday, Janet Bach, 70, pleaded not guilty to a single count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation connected to the May 22 crash at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center, the Salem News reported, citing the Essex District Attorney’s office.
The crash in Byfield, a village of Newbury, killed 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico, the district attorney said in May. The Seabrook, New Hampshire resident was working at her family’s farm stand when a car suddenly reversed, hitting her and multiple others.
Bach was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to drive, according to the Salem News. She will return to court Sept. 13.
Following the crash, Newbury police Chief John Lucey told NBC Boston that a man and child were also struck when the car accelerated “very, very rapidly” back into the checkout area of the farm stand.
Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the district attorney, said in May that the crash had also hospitalized a 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl. She said that Bach was cooperating with police.
“Of course, the driver is very, very distraught. Everybody is cooperating with the investigation,” Lucey told WCVB in May. “The result of that investigation will hopefully yield some factual information about what happened here.”
According to an obituary for Sforza Nico, she married her husband, Diego Nico, eight months prior to the crash. She loved animals, especially dogs, and working on the farm.
“Susan held a deep passion for the greenhouses and loved working side by side with her dad, Charlie, growing beautiful plants for people to enjoy,” the obituary said. “She was fun loving and big hearted and had a huge smile for everyone.”
The farm stand reopened a week after the crash with new rules in place to provided added safety and comfort for customers and employees.
In a social media post, the Sforza family asked customers to take their purchases directly to their cars for checkout. The family opened extra parking at neighboring properties and employees directed traffic.
“Be aware that this is a new environment for everyone, us included,” the owners said in announcing their reopening. “Tread lightly on our hearts, minds and mostly of our hallowed ground that we are now trying to conduct business on with the public.”
The owners also asked customers to post pictures of their flowers to the farm’s Facebook page once they have planted them — “so we can see the results of all Susan’s hard work."
