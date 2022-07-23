Police say a Massachusetts man was responsible for a shooting that left an officer dead as well as a second officer and a teenage girl injured in Rochester, New York late Thursday.

Kelvin Vickers, a 21-year-old Boston man, is accused of killing Officer Anthony “Tony” Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, and injuring fellow Rochester police Officer Sino Seng, an eight-year veteran, in what the department called a “cowardly ambush.” The attack left a 15-year-old girl wounded as well.