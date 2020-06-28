Mass. man accused of spitting on police officer after arrest in Hampton

HAMPTON - A Massachusetts man spit on a police officer and later claimed to have tested positive for COVID-19 after being arrested on driving while intoxicated and other charges, police said Sunday.
Christopher Zielinski, 36, of Haverhill, Mass., was arrested after a traffic stop on Ashworth Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Friday, police said in a release.
Officers concluded that Zielinski, who was pulled over for speeding, was under the influence of alcohol and informed him he was under arrest, the release said.
Zielinksi refused to exit his vehicle, then resisted being handcuffed after officers removed him, police said. The officers eventually got Zielinski in handcuffs and placed him in the rear of a patrol car, where he began violently kicking the center partition and spit out the window at an officer who was walking by the cruiser, hitting him on the side of the face and eye with saliva, according to the release.
After being taken to the Hampton Police Department for booking, Zielinski told officers that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19, a claim investigators later proved to be false, police said.
Zielinski continued to cause destruction at the department while he was being booked, police said.
Zielinksi, who had a knife in his possession at the time of his arrest, was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, resisting arrest, assault by a prisoner, simple assault, felony criminal mischief and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, police said.
Zielinski was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for evaluation and testing, then transported to the Rockingham County Jail where he was held without bail pending arraignment, police said.