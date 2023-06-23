An alleged drunk driver from Massachusetts traveling more than 100 mph on Interstate 93 in Bow increased his speed to 130 mph while trying to flee police before crashing in Concord late Thursday, authorities said Friday.
Gabriel Lima, 24, of Lawrence faces more than a half-dozen charges, according to N.H. State Police. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A trooper saw Lima’s vehicle going 109 mph and swerving erratically on I-93 northbound in Bow around 10:20 p.m., authorities said.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle as it took the ramp to Interstate 89 northbound, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its speed to 130 mph, police said.
The trooper did not pursue the vehicle but observed that it got off on Exit 2 into Concord and then lost sight of it.
Another trooper just leaving the Troop D barracks then spotted a vehicle stopped on the side of the road by the barracks and shut its lights off. That trooper quickly realized that it was the vehicle that had just fled, but when the driver saw the trooper, he started driving again and actually turned in towards the parking lot of the Troop D barracks, police said.
It appeared, however, that the operator then saw the State Police sign and realized where he was, police said. He turned back out of the parking lot and another attempt was made to stop the vehicle. Once again, the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.
Police said the vehicle continued to operate erratically and at varying speeds as it attempted to flee the troopers, even crossing a median on two occasions.
It eventually struck a concrete curb on Manchester Street in Concord and crashed on the Merrimack River Bridge, where the driver was taken into custody, according to police.
Lima is charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, two counts of crossing a median as well as operating without a license, subsequent offense, police said.
He is slated to be arraigned in the Merrimack County Superior Court on July 20.