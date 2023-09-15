SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — A Greenfield man accused of storming into the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was arraigned on four federal charges Thursday.
Christopher Keniley pleaded innocent to charges in federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
He is the 11th Massachusetts resident to be accused of participating in the riot that was sparked by protesters who claimed President Joe Biden's win was fraudulent and tried to stop the transfer of power from President Donald Trump. More than 1,000 men and women nationwide, including the former president, have been charged with their roles in the breach of the Capitol over the past two years.
During the court proceedings, Judge Katherine Robertson released Keniley without bail but restricted him from traveling outside the United States and required him to report to probation or pre-trial services before traveling outside New England.
Keniley, who was wearing a long-sleeved gray T-shirt and tan pants during the arraignment, seemed relaxed. At times, he answered questions from the judge instead of letting his lawyer speak for him.
The next hearing is scheduled as a Zoom conference, Robertson said.
Keniley's case, like most, is expected to be transferred to the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. In federal court, criminal defendants first appear in federal court in the district in which they were arrested. The Capitol breach cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.
Originally Robertson considered limiting Keniley from traveling outside of Massachusetts without getting approval from the courts, but his lawyer, public defender Timothy Watkins asked for that to be expanded since his client frequently travels to Vermont and New Hampshire.
Keniley is also banned from traveling to Washington D.C. with the exception of traveling there for court appearances. His case is expected to be transferred to the capital in the future.
Although the restrictions are not strict, Robertson warned Keniley that violations could have serious consequences. She also told him a conviction could result in jail time and other punishments.
"I know there was substantial damage to the Capitol building," she said. "He is facing possible restitution."
The agreement also bans him from possessing any firearms or "destructive devices" but Watkins said Keniley does not own any guns.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Breslow handled the prosecution for the arraignment.