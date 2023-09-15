SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — A Greenfield man accused of storming into the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was arraigned on four federal charges Thursday.

Christopher Keniley pleaded innocent to charges in federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.