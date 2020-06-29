HOLLIS -- A Massachusetts man is facing assault charges after two groups of people armed with pieces of wood and rocks fought each other in Silver Lake State Park in Hollis on Friday, police said.
Joel Severino, 27, of Lawrence, Mass., will be arraigned in August on two counts of second-degree assault, Hollis police said in a release.
Officers responded to Silver Lake State Park last Friday to investigate a report of a large fight between two groups of people who didn’t know each other. Due to the large number of people involved in the fight, Brookline police also responded to the scene.
According to police, several people were reportedly using large pieces of wood and rocks as weapons.
Three people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while two others were treated at a local hospital.
After speaking with multiple witnesses, officers determined there was enough evidence to arrest Severino. He was later released on bail.
The fight remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Hollis police at 465-7637.