HUDSON -- A Dracut, Mass., man is facing a DWI charge and three charges of criminal mischief after defecating in a cruiser and the police station.
The events began at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, with a witness reporting a possible disturbance within a white van in the Benson's Park parking lot, police said in a press release.
The van left the parking lot while officers were on their way, but police saw the van pull into a driveway of a house on Kimball Hill Road.
Police said the lone occupant of the van, Jason Shea, 41, was determined to be operating under the influence, and he was taken into custody.
"While at the Hudson Police Department, Shea then defecated in two different areas of the booking room floor and he also defecated in the rear seat of one of the cruisers," police said.
Shea was charged with driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer, and three counts of criminal mischief. He was held on preventative detention (no bail) and sent to the Valley Street jail in Manchester. He is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on Monday.