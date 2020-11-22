MANCHESTER — Police arrested a Massachusetts man after threatening two officers Friday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Hillsborough Superior Court at 300 Chestnut St. for crowd control as State Police were in the process of moving homeless people from the courthouse grounds.
Manchester officers assisted a trooper who was attempting to arrest someone when a large crowd formed around him.
Joseph Castro Del Rio, 33, of Watertown, Mass., was charged with criminal threatening and resisting arrest.
“Del Rio was screaming into a microphone and lifted his right foot and kicked toward an officer in an aggressive manner,” a news release reads. “He did the same to another officer.”
Police had a brief struggle to arrest Del Rio, who ran down the street.