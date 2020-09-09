A Massachusetts man faces drunk driving and other charges after New Boston police say he hit and totalled an occupied police cruiser over the long Labor Day weekend.
According to New Boston police, around 11:15 p.m. Saturday Officer River Marmorstein was stopped along the shoulder of Route 114 (North Mast St.) near Hemlock Drive when a southbound Toyota Tacoma, operated by Alex D. Putney, 25, of Billerica, Mass. traveled out of the southbound lane and across the breakdown lane, where it hit the driver side rear of the stopped cruiser.
According to police, the Tacoma scrapped and damaged the entirety of the driver side of the cruiser and continued southbound for another 793 feet before the vehicle became inoperable due to collision damage.
“Fortunately, neither Officer Marmorstein nor Putney were injured in the collision,” New Boston police said in a statement. “The cruiser damage will likely result in a total loss.”
According to police, following the crash Officer Matthew Sullivan responded to the disabled Tacoma and reported observing Putney showing signs of impairment. Putney was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal mischief and a drug offense. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for a case status hearing on Nov. 12 in Goffstown District Court.
The accident remains under investigation.