A Massachusetts man is facing several charges following a police chase in Ossipee, after officers allegedly clocked him going 108 mph in a 55 mph zone along Route 16 early Sunday, officials said.

Lindon Cepeda, 21, Everett, Mass., was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while impaired, disobeying an officer, open container, resisting arrest and reckless conduct, Ossipee police said in a release.