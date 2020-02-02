CANTERBURY — A Massachusetts man was arrested on multiple charges by state troopers who spotted him attempting to urinate on the side of Interstate 93, New Hampshire State Police said Sunday.
Troopers patrolling I-93 South in Canterbury noticed Vincent McDermottroe, 49, of Woburn, Mass., around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on the side of the highway. When he saw them, he went back to his vehicle, state police said in a release.
According to state police, McDermottroe attempted to drive away, but then spoke with troopers. State police determined he was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. McDermottroe is also accused of refusing to identify himself and providing a false name, the news release said.
McDermottroe was charged with driving under the influence, subsequent offense; driving after suspension-DUI; disobeying a police officer and providing a false name; and having an open container, according to the news release.
McDermottroe was held on $500 cash bail and scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on Monday morning, state police said.