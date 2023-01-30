Authorities say a Massachusetts man illegally claimed the North Conway Post Office was his “domicile address” so that he could cast a ballot in the 2021 Town Meeting on four warrant articles whose adoption would affect his short-term rental business.
NORTH CONWAY — A Massachusetts man, whom authorities allege claimed to live at the address of the North Conway Post Office so that he could illegally vote in the 2021 Town Meeting to support warrant articles that impacted his short-term rental businesses, is headed to trial in May.
Scott Kudrick, 50, of Norwell, Mass., was arrested last Aug. 10 and charged with wrongful voting, a class B felony; wrongful voting, a class A misdemeanor; and unsworn falsification, a misdemeanor.
Following a Jan. 23 dispositional conference in Carroll County Superior Court, Judge Mark Attorri set May 4 as the date of the final pretrial conference in the case, with jury selection set to begin May 22.
Earlier this month, Kudrick filed a motion to dismiss the two misdemeanors because they had been brought more than a year since the alleged offenses; the state filed an objection saying it had begun its investigation before the statutory deadline. As of Monday, Attorri had not ruled on the motions.
According to a statement by New Hampshire General John M. Formella after Kudrick’s arrest, Kudrick “voted in a New Hampshire election when he was not qualified to vote, specifically, because he was domiciled in Norwell, Massachusetts.”
Formella said Kudrick allegedly submitted a voter registration form “containing false material information ‘regarding his qualifications as a voter,” specifically his domicile.
The case is being prosecuted by the AG’s Election Law Unit.
Court documents said that a Conway woman who lives adjacent to one of Kudrick’s STR properties witnessed him vote at the April 13, 2021 Town Meeting. The woman told an AG investigator that it was her understanding, based on prior conversations with Kudrick that “Conway is not his primary residence.”
The woman checked Kudrick’s voter registration form, which the court documents said he filled out the same day as the Town Meeting, and the form “showed his ‘domicile address’ as 78 Grove Street, #2434, which she knows to be the street address of the North Conway Post Office.”
The probable-cause complaint against Kudrick alleges that “articles 2 through 5” on the 2021 Conway Town Warrant “would directly impact Scott Kudrick’s business as a short-term rental owner/operator.”
The complaint said Kudrick had voted in Norwell’s 2020 general election and primary, but not in Norwell’s May 2021 Town Election.
Kudrick, who told the Union Leader last January that he owned six properties in Conway, came to the attention of Conway officials several years ago for allegedly violating zoning regulations in connection to his STR business.
In 2021, the town sued Kudrick, saying he was operating short-term rentals in residential districts that are not owner occupied.
The town said it wanted to regulate short-term rentals because the use of online reservation platforms such as Airbnb, has resulted in “frequent and significant disturbances to residential neighborhoods in terms of excessive noise, illegal parking, disorderly conduct, and other consequences inconsistent with the normal use of a residential dwelling unit.”
A judge ultimately ruled in Kudrick’s favor and the town subsequently appealed the ruling to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, where it remains.