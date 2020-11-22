A Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he threatened two officers in Manchester.
Police responded to the Hillsborough County Superior Court at 300 Chestnut St. for crowd control around 2 p.m. Friday as state police were in the process of moving homeless people from the courthouse grounds.
Manchester officers assisted a trooper who was attempting to arrest someone when a large crowd formed around him.
Joseph Castro Del Rio, 33, of Watertown, Mass., was charged with criminal threatening and resisting arrest.
“Del Rio was screaming into a microphone and lifted his right foot and kicked toward an officer in an aggressive manner,” police said in a news release. “He did the same to another officer.”
Del Rio ran down the street; police arrested him after a brief struggle.